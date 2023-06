A 44-year-old man from Great Brak River near Mossel Bay in the Southern Cape has been released on bail of R5 000 following charges of possession of child pornography.

He was arrested at his home in April by members of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.

The images were allegedly found on his cellphone. The suspect has already made two appearances in the Mossel Bay Magistrate’s court.

The case has been postponed to the first of August.