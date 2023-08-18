Gauteng police are investigating two murder cases following a shooting in Chiawelo, Soweto.

Two women were shot and killed at their home on Wednesday.

The motive for the killing is not yet known.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi has appealed for information that could assist officers to apprehend those who are responsible.

“According to information received, the victims aged 59 and 81-years-old were shot by an unknown man. No one is arrested as yet and police request anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have information that can assist with the investigation to contact their nearest police station,” adds Nevhuhulwi.