Reinstated Johannesburg Mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse says it’s good to be back. Phalatse was addressing an ordinary council meeting for the first time following her reinstatement.

She told council members that the last three weeks have been long, painful, tumultuous and traumatic.

Phalaste was reinstated by the High Court in Johannesburg after it found her removal from office unlawful.

The multi-party administration was removed in a no-confidence motion brought by minority parties. It was replaced by a coalition government led by the ANC’s regional chairperson, Sello Dada Morero.

Phalatse has reassured residents that her office will prioritise the delivery of services.

Mayor’s reinstatement

In its ruling, on Tuesday, the High Court in Johannesburg declared Phalatse to be the rightful Mayor of the City. The court said that all the decisions taken by Morero as mayor were unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.

Some residents at the shopping mall in Randburg had this to say.

“To be honest I didn’t even know the old mayor is back in charge. Things change so often in Joburg, it’s even hard to keep up with the changes. I’m very glad that the DA mayor won the court case and is back in office,” explains one resident.

Another says, “I believe she will continue to do a good job for Joburg and I’m looking forward to see her taking the DA forward. To me, it really doesn’t matter who runs the city. If the ANC was still in power all I would hope for is for them to run it correctly and deliver services to the residents.”

