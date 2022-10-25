Gauteng African National Congress (ANC) Chairperson Panyaza Lesufi has congratulated the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Dr Mpho Phalatse on her successful court bid to get her job back as the Mayor of the City of Johannesburg.

This comes after the High Court in Johannesburg declared that last month’s decision to remove Phalatse in a motion of no confidence was unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.

The court also set aside the election of the ANC’s Dada Morero as the new mayor. Lesufi said the victory will however be short-lived. He said they will meet with their coalition partners for a way forward.

“It’s one of the options that we have. It is legal, it is acceptable. But we are not going to rush it, we’ll do it. That is why we want to study the court judgment, what are the things the court says we’ve done wrong. So that we don’t repeat the same mistakes, but I can assure you it’s just a temporary inconvenience there, it’s a shortlived victory, and those that are enjoying it they must enjoy it while it lasts.”

