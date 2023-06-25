African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula says the late ANC Youth League leader, Peter Mokaba was a selfless leader who did not join the party to be appointed in government positions or to enrich himself.

Mbalula was delivering the Peter Mokaba Memorial Lecture in Polokwane in Limpopo.

He says when Mokaba was included in the cabinet by former President Thabo Mbeki, he did not protest although there were calls from the youth league to protest at the time.

“We wanted to protest, we wanted to do all sorts of things, but Comrade Peter reminded us and convinced us in his house in Wendywood. And he said to us; ‘Comrades, the day you defend me to be in cabinet, that is the day the revolution will be gone because you’ll be defending Peter Mokaba, not the revolution. The President has made his decision and therefore we must respect the president of the ANC for the decisions he has taken’.”

Mbalula says the party will soon release a report about those implicated in the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank saga.

“VBS will be closed in the next coming NEC. We have commissioned a big report on it. Cyril Xaba is leading that report. So provinces will have to give us their feedback, how they’ve dealt with VBS how they’ve dealt with people implicated and what is the status quo. When the NEC rise from the seventh of June, we will be able to give you a full picture and feedback on VBS and now we have dealt with it. We have written to all provinces to deal with that matter.”

Mbalula says the ANC does not want thieves: