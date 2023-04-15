African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa says the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) will find ways to resolve lingering concerns of party officials implicated in the VBS bank saga who are still holding senior positions in the ANC-led government.

Ramaphosa addressed party members during the NWC’s visit to Vhembe, in Limpopo.

Ramaphosa says, “When it comes to the issue of VBS, it was raised, there is still lingering concern about how we are going to deal with VBS, and we are going to report back to the NWC on how best we are able to address some of these concerns that are still present amongst us.”

Ramaphosa leading ANC National Working Committee in Limpopo:

Meanwhile, Limpopo ANC Chairperson Stanley Mathabatha says the party’s branch leaders must respond to challenges facing the organisation.

Mathabatha’s position has been under question by some members since the party’s national conference in December.

This after he encouraged delegates to elect Dr Zweli Mkhize as president, going against the province’s mandate to elect Ramaphosa for a second term.

Mathabatha says, “Amandla! Viva President General Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, Viva! This is our strongest region, this is our biggest region, very organised comrades. It is all upon you as members and leaders of our branches. I’m saying to you, comrades, that we still have huge responsibilities.”

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa leading the National Working Committee’s visit in Limpopo: