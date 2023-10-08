‘People without political will cannot be trusted to govern SA’

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

African Transformation Movement President Vuyolwethu Zungula says people without political will cannot be trusted to govern the country.

He was addressing hundreds of his supporters during their Johannesburg regional rally in Soweto yesterday.

Zungula says two years ago there was a military in the country to enforce lockdown regulations but there was no political will to deal with many challenges.

“We can’t have a country that is governed by people that don’t have the political will to solve the problems of the people. Two years ago there was COVID-19, then lockdown and there were soldiers everywhere because there was political will to keep people in their houses, but when there are drugs where is the political will, when there are illegal miners that are terrorising our people where is the political will, when people are dying because of fake products in Soweto where is the political will, when there is load-shedding that is killing small businesses where is the political will? Why is that political will is only for the benefit of politicians, not the citizens?”

The ATM’s leader urges South Africans to end normalisation of abuse by those in power:

Zungula says the time has come for South Africans to take charge of their own destiny, by electing a government that will put their interests first.

Zungula reminded those in attendance, that they can make a difference come 2024 and encouraged them to use their power. The ATM leader says ordinary South Africans have been forgotten.