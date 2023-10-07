ATM leader calls on South Africans to reject normalising power abuse

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The leader of the African Transformation Movement (ATM), Vuyolwethu Zungula, has called on South Africans to stop normalising abuse and mistreatment by the people they have put in power.

He was addressing hundreds of his supporters during their Johannesburg regional rally in Soweto on Saturday.

Zungula says the time has come for South Africans to take charge of their own destiny, by electing a government that will put their interests first.

Like many political parties, the African Transformation Movement is gearing up for the 2024 national elections.

Party leader Vuyolwethu Zungula called on South Africans to reclaim their power and effect the change they want.

Zungula says, “The problem that we have in our country, we got people when they see politicians, they think they have seen celebrities. They get excited about taking selfies with people who are supposed to serve their interests, whereas they should be dictating to those people to fix load-shedding, fix unemployment, deal with crime, deal with poverty, and deal with all of these things that are giving us problems. In the absence of people knowing their power, we are not going to solve anything, so ours today, servants, is to say to South Africans, reclaim your power.”

Zungula reminded those in attendance, that they can make a difference, come 2024, and encouraged them to use their power. The ATM leader says ordinary South Africans have been forgotten.

Zungula says, “You got people that claim they have power or claim to be in power. But honestly, they are not in power. So that’s why, we as ATM are not making any apology, when we say ATM shall govern. What does the government mean for the ATM, it means let’s deal with crime because we can’t have people being made prisoners in their own homes, and criminals enjoying their lives in South Africa, and law-abiding citizens are the ones living like they are prisoners. We can’t have a case like people are going to kill people each and every day but you as a victim go to work, your tax is paying for criminals because when prisoners are in prison it’s your tax that funds their education and on another hand, our kids can’t access free education. “

Taking a swipe at the political party currently in charge Zungula said the ANC does not value the responsibility South Africans had bestowed on them. Comparing South Africa to other countries, he also said it’s time that the country’s mineral resources work for its people.

“As ATM, we are making no apology when we are saying process all minerals here and export finished products, as ATM, we are saying localise the economy,” adds Zungula.

Zungula also argues that almost 30 years into democracy, the government still lacks the political will to make a difference. He says during the COVID-19 pandemic, the government found the will to curb the spread of the disease. But now the ANC government is found wanting.

“We can’t have a country that is governed by people that don’t have the political will to solve the problems of the people. Two years ago there was COVID, then lockdown, and there were soldiers everywhere because there was political will to keep people in their houses, but when there were drugs, where is the political will, when there are illegal miners that are terrorising our people were is the political will, when people are dying because of fake products in Soweto, where is the political will; when there is load-shedding that is killing small businesses, where is the political will why is that political will is only for the benefit of politicians, not the citizens.”

As the 2024 elections approach, the ATM is set to launch its official manifesto launch on the 2nd of December, where it will unpack its plans to improve lives if elected into power.

The party, established in 2018, currently has two seats in parliament. Come next year, it hopes to change its fortunes for the better.