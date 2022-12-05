President Cyril Ramaphosa has launched a legal bid at the Constitutional Court for the review of the Section 89 Independent Panel Report.

The report found that the President has a prima facie case to answer in relation to the theft of a large sum of US dollars from his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo in 2020.

According to the court papers, the applicant, President Ramaphosa is challenging the report submitted last Wednesday, with the following noted as respondents in his application, members of the Independent Section 89 report: Sandile Ngcobo, Thokozile Masipa and Mahlepe Sello, including Speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and African Transformation Movement leader Vuyolwethu Zungula.

With Parliament set to decide on President Ramaphosa’s impeachment on Tuesday, the Constitutional Court application on the report throws a spanner in the works, in the ongoing Phala Phala saga.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula has declined a request by ATM leader Vuyolwethu Zungula for a secret ballot on the Section 89 Independent Panel Report.

VIDEO | No secret ballot when National Assembly debates and votes on Section 89 Panel Report:

Zungula wrote to the Speaker last week requesting for MPs to be allowed to vote by secret ballot when the National Assembly considers the report on Tuesday which found that President Cyril Ramaphosa has a case to answer to Parliament over the Phala Phala saga.