sabc-plus-logo

Home

LIVE: ATM Election Manifesto Launch 2024

  • ATM Live Stream card.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) launches its election manifesto  in Jabulani, Soweto.

The ATM is set to deliver their objectives ahead of the polls on the May 29 elections.

 

Live proceedings below:

 

Author

MOST READ
RELATED STORIES