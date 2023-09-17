President Cyril Ramaphosa says Parliament will miss the legendary eloquence of the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Ramaphosa was delivering the eulogy at the funeral of Prince Buthelezi at a local stadium named after the deceased leader, in Ulundi, north of Durban Saturday.

Buthelezi died last weekend at the age of 95.

He became a member of Parliament in 1994, making him the longest serving member of the House.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi | Ramaphosa cautions against casting blame on Buthelezi’s legacy:



Buthelezi was revered for his insistence on discipline in the National Assembly.

Ramaphosa described Buthelezi as a dignified person, “I can speak on behalf of the members of our Parliament when I say that we will miss his legendary eloquence, the care, diligence and attention to detail with which he performed his duties as an MP.

As an elder statesman he carried his duties with dignity. Many will testify that they can still hear his voice permeating through the National Assembly eloquently exhorting all members of Parliament to uphold the principles and values of our constitution and democratic order.”

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi | Archbishop Thabo Makgoba leads in prayer:

–Ntebo Mokobo–