Aggrieved parents of a learner who was allegedly assaulted by a worker at the Fred Magardie Primary school, in Eersterus, Pretoria have called on the Gauteng Education department to take stronger measures against workers at schools, who mistreat learners. This after their 11-year-old daughter was allegedly assaulted last week Friday by the worker at the school. Meanwhile, the Gauteng Education Department says no evidence was found that the cleaner assaulted the learners.

The parents of the girl learner were left angry over the incident. They also opened a case with the police after their daughter was allegedly choked by a cleaner. According to the learner’s mother, Vinorene Buys, her daughter sustained head injuries.

“He grabbed her by the neck and then he banged her head against the wall, window. And then she had a bump on the head. And her neck is painful,” says Buys.

The 58-year-old worker, Sipho Mathibela apologised for his actions. He denied assaulting the 11-year-old and claimed that he was just playing with the learner. This is not the first time Mathibela finds himself in hot water over his conduct towards learners at the school.

The school has been in the news for all the wrong reasons in recent times and the complaints about the controversial worker have been long coming.

Several other parents also complained about his conduct towards learners at the school but he remains in his job.

The Basic Education Department condemned any form of violence at the school.

Meanwhile, after a meeting with the Buys family and school principal, Mathibela has since been given a final written warning and can keep his job provided he tows the line.