Celebrity doctor, Dr Mmereka Ntshani, commonly known as Dr Pashy, says she was lured into working with the convicted killer and Facebook rapist Thabo Bester by prospects of working with US media mogul, Oprah Winfrey.

Dr Pashy has since opened a case of fraud against Bester and Magudumana. Her identity was allegedly used by Magudumana during her daring escape with Bester. Two passports belonging to Dr Pashy were found with Magudumana during her arrest in Tanzania.

In an exclusive interview with SABC News, Dr Pashy says Magudumana introduced Bester to her as TK Nkwana.

‘I gave her permission to give TK my number and he called me. He said he was TK Nkwana – a South African businessman who’s now based in the US and he said he had good relationships with the likes of Oprah Winfrey as he was also part of the team that was organising her coming to SA for the Global Citizen. And that was TK Nkwana and even the contracts, everything was like US and London.”

Dr Pashy exposes Dr Nandipha and Bester’s deception schemes:

‘Other doctors fell victim’

Dr Pashy says there are other doctors who fell victim to Dr Nandipha and Thabo Bester’s deception.

“For other people who have been scammed by them and are afraid to come out, doctors as well, I am not the only doctor but people can not come out because of what has happened to me because I received that digital mob justice. Nobody wants that for themselves, they rather stay in their corner and just recover and cry in their corner.”

She adds that the infamous duo defrauded her of an undisclosed amount of money through fraud and forgery.

“I can’t at this point disclose how much was paid when because this matter is under investigation and the police are checking the movement of that money and I am still in consultation with the lawyers in terms of the criminal charge, I laid a criminal case and we are busy with the civil case to try to recover the funds. I can confirm that yes it’s millions.”