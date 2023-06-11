Celebrity doctor, Dr Mmereka Ntshani also known as Dr Pashy says she was lured into working with convicted killer and Facebook rapist, Thabo Bester by prospects of working with US media mogul, Oprah Winfrey. Dr Pashy has since opened a case of fraud against Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana.

Her identity was allegedly used by Magudumana during her daring escape with Bester. Two passports belonging to Dr Pashy were found on Magudumana during her arrest in Tanzania.

In an exclusive interview with SABC News, Dr Pashy says Magudumana introduced Bester to her as TK Nkwana.

“I gave her permission to give TK my number and he called me. He said he was TK Nkwana a South African businessman who’s now based in the US and he said he had good relationships with the likes of Oprah Winfrey as he was also the part of the team that was organising her coming to SA for the Global Citizens.”

Dr Pashy says Bester swindled her of millions. She says the infamous duo defrauded her of an undisclosed amount of money through fraud and forgery.

“I can’t at this point disclose how much was paid because this matter is under investigation and the police are checking the movement of that money. And I’m still in consultation with the lawyers in terms of the criminal charge. I laid a criminal case and we are busy with the civil case to try recover the funds. I can confirm that yes it’s millions.”

She adds that there are other doctors that fell victim to Magudumana and Bester’s deception.

EXCLUSIVE | Dr. Pashy exposes Dr Nandipha, Bester’s deceptive schemes: