Lawyers representing high-profile doctor, Mmereka Ntshani, popularly known as “Dr Pashy” say their client has opened a case against Dr Nandipha Magudumana and TK Nkwana, also known as Thabo Bester.

The case is for forgery, fraud and theft after Magudumana and Bester were arrested in Tanzania.

The Department of Home Affairs told the media that Magudumana was found in possession of Dr Pashy’s documents in that country.

Lawyers say the case was opened at the Sandton Police Station and has been transferred to Sinoville.

Bester is back in court on May 16th while Magudumana and other accused are expected to apply for bail in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on May 3rd and 4th.