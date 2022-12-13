Some opposition parties in Parliament say they are not ruling out the possibility of heading to court to challenge the outcome of the Section 89 panel report vote. The Majority of MPs voted against the institution of a committee to investigate the possibility of the removal of President Cyril Ramaphosa from office.

VIDEO: Ramaphosa can breath a sigh of relief:

Opposition parties were not pleased that the vote did not go their way. Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says his party is of the view that the only option available now for the opposition is to take the matter on judicial review.

“We need an independent court of law to come to a determination what was the point of establishing a committee that is independent-that says to you there is some questions to be answered. And instead of going to look for the answers, we run away from looking for the answers. The job of parliament is to look for answers from the authority, from the executive. Today we refuse to hold the executive accountable,” says Malema.

The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) did not mince its words, saying it will now go to the court as a last resort. Party leader Kenneth Meshoe explains:

“Now the matter is going to be settled in court. And I think Ramaphosa unfortunately will have to tell the truth about where that money comes from and why he did not register it to Sars and we want to know that Sudanese guys he said he declared the money when did he come in the country.”

GOOD Party Secretary General, Brett Herron says if the matter goes to court, his party may join in.

“If the report is taken on a judicial review, we may participate on those review proceedings. Because there is obviously a problem with those reviews of the National Assembly that does not allow for the very same sensible proposal that we made to be accommodated because there is no rule that provides for it.”

But ANC Chairperson, Gwede Mantashe seemed unfazed by the criticisms from the opposition parties. He said they should accept that the country’s political system is based on the majority rule.

“What is important here we have a party political system and people are here on the party list, nobody can contest a party, and therefore when we are discussing that people must take party decision, they must be binding,” says Mantashe.

VIDEO: Political Parties react to Parliament voting against adoption of S89 Report: