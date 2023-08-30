Some opposition party MPs did not support the move to recommend Kholeka Gcaleka, to be the next Public Protector.

The African National Congress (ANC), which held the majority of members in the committee set up to select and recommend the next PP, proposed Gcaleka as the most suitable candidate.

They were supported by the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP). But members from the Democratic Alliance (DA), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Freedom Front Plus (FF+) say they found Gcaleka to be unsuitable.

In the next step of this process, the committee will submit a report to the National Assembly, where the proposal must get 60% support from MPs. If that happens, the name gets forwarded to President Cyril Ramaphosa for appointment.

DA MP, Glynnis Breytenbach says, “I found Adv Gcaleka wholly unsuitable, she has baggage I don’t think can be dealt with. I don’t think she answered questions entirely frankly, I don’t think what she demonstrated in her acting position has sufficient experience for the top job. I will not be supporting her.”

ANC MPs serving on Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee says Gcaleka displayed a clear vision for the Chapter Nine Institution. They say this was one of the reasons that they have recommended her to be the most suitable candidate for the job.

ANC MP, Qubudile Dyantyi, says Gcaleka is their best candidate. “Until Adv Gcaleka came and we interacted with her, I was worried whether we would have a candidate. I was worried and she dealt with my worries. Her interview was very charged and she maintained her calmness without being stingy with the responses, because the office is a charged office and you need that kind of performance. I think she did that.”

VIDEO: Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution Research Officer, Dan Mafora on the integrity of the process leading up to the nomination of Kholeka Gcaleka as Public Protector:

