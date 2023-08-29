Parliament’s ad hoc committee, established to select the next Public Protector (PP) will recommend acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka to head the Chapter Nine institution.

The committee interviewed eight shortlisted candidates last week.

Gcaleka was proposed to be the successful candidate by the ANC and supported by the IFP. The Democratic Alliance, Freedom Front Plus and Economic Freedom Fighters did not support the proposal for Gcaleka to take over from suspended PP, Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

This decision will be taken to the National Assembly where it will be debated and parties will have an opportunity to vote on it.

It remains up to President Cyril Ramaphosa to make the appointment.