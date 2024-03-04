Public Protector makes unannounced visit to Dora Nginza Hospital

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The office of the Public Protector has made an unannounced visit to the Dora Nginza Hospital in Gqeberha. The hospital was under investigation by the Public Protector’s office following complaints about the facility’s dilapidated state and poor service delivery, amongst other things. This surprise visit is a follow-up to check on the Public Protector’s recommendations for the hospital.

A systemic investigation into service delivery is under way. The visitors took a walk around the hospital to check on the implementation of the Public Protector’s remedial action plan for the hospital.

The maternity ward, casualty and the laundry services were inspected and the conditions are still dire.

“I am disappointed at the state of the hospital. We were here last year, and the conditions are still the same. Not much has been done but the investigation is still ongoing,” says Public Protector Adv Kholeka Gcaleka.

A shortage of staff is one of the major problems at the hospital.

“There is no hospital with non-clinical staff and that is what we don’t have. We would like to see more people employed in nonclinical,” says Tebogo Goniwe, Chairperson of Joint Labour and Nehawu.

The Public Protector has called for urgent intervention at all public hospitals in the country.

“Priorities need to be taken, we are in the Human Rights Month, healthcare is a constitutional imperative and those need to be fulfilled,” Gcaleka added.

The office of the Public Protector will be meeting with the Eastern Cape Provincial Government on Wednesday.