PP’s office to explain why Mkhwebane’s gratuity was withheld

The Office of the Public Protector (PP) is expected to furnish former Public Protector Adv. Busisiwe Mkhwebane with records and reasons today, explaining why her R10 million gratuity was withheld.

This comes after the High Court in Pretoria ordered the office to do so yesterday.

Mkhwebane launched an urgent review over the non-payment of the gratuity after the PP’s office in February allegedly informed her that she would not be receiving it due to her impeachment in September last year.

Her legal action was removed from the urgent court roll for enrolment on an alternative date.

The legal counsel on behalf of the Office had argued the papers filed by the applicant did not compel the respondents to relinquish the records.

The Chapter Nine institution which is the first respondent in the matter has been ordered to pay the costs.

Judge Colleen Collis says, “It appears that the parties hold different views as to what the issues ought to be that the issues that the court has to determine today (April 18, 2024). In essence, what overlaps is in fact the urgency of the application on the side of the first and second respondent, that this application ought to have been enrolled on the urgent roll for adjudication today (April 18, 2024).”

VIDEO: Mkhwebane fights for R10m gratuity: