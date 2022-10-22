In the Northern Cape only one health facility will be exempted from rolling blackouts, the Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital.

The rest of the health facilities in the province will still feel the impact of rolling blackouts.

Earlier in the week the national Department of Health announced that 72 hospitals across the country were excluded from load shedding.

Video – First batch of new medical doctors at the Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital arrive:

The department wants 212 priority hospitals in the country to be considered for around the clock electricity supply.

Northern Cape health spokesperson, Lebogang Majaha says, “For us, it is work in progress although only one facility has been considered, which is the tertiary hospital in Kimberley under the Sol Plaatje Local Municipality. We want to reaffirm our commitment in working closely with them, in finding a lasting solution because they have already committed to prioritise the Northern Cape as a matter of urgency in line with a commitment to ensure that no province is left behind,” said Majaha.

Hospitals and clinics to be exempt from rolling blackouts

Johannesburg City Power has confirmed that about 10 hospitals and clinics will be exempt from rolling blackouts.

This comes as Eskom implements varying stages of rolling blackouts amid concerns about diesel supplies.

The power utility is also battling to keep its ageing fleet of coal-fired power stations running.

Eskom is expected to reduce the blackouts to stage three from five o’clock on Saturday morning.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena says the Parkhurst Municipal Clinic, Johannesburg Eye Hospital as well as the Rahima Moosa and Helen Joseph hospitals will be exempt from rolling blackouts.

Video – Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital doctors go on strike: