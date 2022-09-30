Johannesburg City Power has confirmed that about ten hospitals and clinics will be exempt from rolling blackouts.

This comes as Eskom implements stage four rolling blackouts amid concerns about diesel supplies.

The power utility is also battling to keep its ageing fleet of coal-fired power stations running.

Eskom is expected to reduce the blackouts to stage three from five o’clock on Saturday morning.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena says the Parkhurst Municipal Clinic, Johannesburg Eye Hospital as well as the Coronation and Helen Joseph hospitals will be exempt from rolling blackouts.

Health professionals ask Eskom to exempt hospitals from blackouts:

Meanwhile, Health Minister Doctor Joe Phaahle and his deputy Doctor Sibongiseni Dhlomo will this morning brief the media on the impact of rolling blackouts on government’s provision of health services.

They will also present government’s intervention measures to mitigate the impact.

This follows a number of engagements with various stakeholders, including Eskom, on how the massive rolling blackouts can be better managed.

The Health Department says minimal disruptions to the provision of essential healthcare services can save lives.