Eskom CEO André de Ruyter says there is still a role for coal-powered stations as the utility transitions to greener energy. De Ruyter was responding to some critics who say renewables will not be able to meet the energy needs of the country. He was speaking on the sidelines of the Africa Renewables Summit in Cape Town.

He says Eskom will be gradually moving to low carbon emitting technologies over time. This includes solar and wind which hold the promise of delivering cheaper electricity than coal.

De Ruyter says this includes the re-purposing of the grid capacity of decommissioned coal power stations like Komati in Mpumalanga to green electricity producing stations.

“We are not advocating for 100 percent overnight move to renewals but what we are talking about is the commencement of the journey towards low carbon emitting technologies to generate electricity. We are of the view that South Africa is endowed with wind and sun resources particularly in Mpumalanga and can be used to attract investors to that province.”

Lower stages of blackouts

De Ruyter also says South Africans can expect lower stages of load shedding by the weekend.

South Africa is currently enduring stage three and four rolling blackouts.

Eskom meanwhile says it will continue with stage three and four load shedding in terms of the current schedule until Saturday.

The power utlility says it is currently dealing with breakdowns at its aging coal fired power stations amounting to more than 15 000 megawatts unavailable to the grid.

It says planned maintenance is being conducted totalling over 5 000 megawatts.