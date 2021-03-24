Port Elizabeth's name changes to Gqeberha, a Xhosa word used to refer to the Baakens River that flows through the city

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (NMB) in the Eastern Cape submitted its objections to the name changes of Port Elizabeth, Uitenhage and the Port Elizabeth Airport to Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa, saying the process was not inclusive.

Mthethwa announced the name changes almost a month ago. The new names are Gqeberha, Kariega and Chief Dawid Stuurman Airport.

NMB Mayor Nqaba Bhanga says the names do not represent the rainbow nation the country is striving to become.

Bhanga says, “We are so happy that at least plus-minus 68 000 people made their submissions to the Minister compared to the people who participated in the renaming who were only 310 people. Therefore there is a lot of involvement in this process.”

Earlier in the month, Bhanga said while he is not opposed to name changes in the process of reflecting the country’s history, the new names should portray an inclusive society, saying the chosen names have no connection to the people of the metro.

Bhanga requests a reversal of the new name for Port Elizabeth, Uitenhage and the Airport:

Other towns that have been renamed are Berlin and Maclear which have been changed to Ntabozuko and Nqanqarhu, respectively.

As a tribute to the Khoi Chief, Dawid Stuurman, Port Elizabeth International Airport has been changed to Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport. Chief Dawid Stuurman relentlessly resisted colonialism & was incarcerated in Robben Island & ultimately banished to Australia. pic.twitter.com/BX2hWLFKco — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) February 24, 2021

The document below outlines name changes: