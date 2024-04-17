VWSA optimistic of job creation after multi-billion rand investment

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Eastern Cape government is optimistic that job opportunities will be created after the vehicle manufacturing giant Volkswagen Group Africa’s multi-billion-rand investment in the province.

The group will invest an additional R4 billion in its existing Kariega plant in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro.

It will see skills development and the bolstering of the province’s economy.

The group’s chairperson Martina Biene says, “Mainly the investment here in the plant is really to secure the current level of employment, to secure a stable three-shift operation with 4000 people being directly employed at VWSA – because what normally happens in a cycle is the models you produce are aging, then you’ve got less demand in the world and you need to come up with a new model to keep the level where you are. So here in the plant, it is really to secure and future-proof the employment that we have.”

The multi-billion-rand investment will also see the third model of the passenger car being manufactured in the plant.

The investment is set to reaffirm job security, skills development and bolster the province’s GDP.

VIDEO |VW Group Africa to invest billions in the E Cape: