NUM claims members are being held hostage at Impala Bafokeng Mine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) says they have been informed that some of their members are being held underground against their will, by striking employees at the Impala Bafokeng Platinum Mine in Rustenburg in the North West.

On Monday, over 2 000 workers embarked on a sit-in protest underground. They are protesting over issues relating to workers’ pension funds and the employee share scheme.

Some workers are believed to have begun resurfacing since last night.

NUM regional chairperson Geoffrey Moatshe says, “This situation has turned into a hostage situation, because as and when we speak to these workers who are coming from underground they tell us about the conditions they are subjected to and the workers who are underground are held against their own will.”

Meanwhile, a representative for the striking miners, Victor Raseebitse says, “There are people coming out one by one, but not all of them, because some of them are coming out in terms of hunger and then there were allegations saying they have switched off the ventilation and switched off drinking water so we don’t know if it was the honest truth. So, yes, some of them are coming out from south and north shaft, but it’s not all of them because these people were more than 2 000.”

Mine management has warned that any worker who participates in the protest action could face criminal charges.

Impala Bafokeng Platinum Mine sit-in | 12 mine workers resurface: