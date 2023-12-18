Uncertainty over alleged sit-in at Impala Bafokeng platinum mine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) says it cannot yet confirm whether workers at the Impala Bafokeng platinum mine in Rustenburg, North West, have staged an underground sit-in.

One of the workers says thousands of colleagues are protesting underground over a number of issues. These include the unfair payment of shares to workers. However, mine management has yet to confirm this.

The NUM regional chairperson, Geoffrey Moatshe says, “There was an anticipation of a possible sit-in underground yesterday which unfortunately did not happen because of the numbers that we picked up that those instigators did not have numbers and as such that anticipated action had failed. Now as for today, we are playing a wait-and-see game to see if we have a situation underground and we can take it from there.”

Impala Bafokeng Platinum mineworkers reportedly staging underground sit-in: Hasina Gori reports

Earlier, Impala Bafokeng Platinum Mine issued a warning of legal consequences against employees involved in an unauthorised underground sit-in.

The mine, through a memorandum disseminated to all employees and obtained by SABC News, asserted that the unsanctioned underground sit-in not only violates Impala Bafokeng’s Code but is also linked with criminal activities.

According to the memo, the mine management vowed to pursue legal action and criminal charges against employees engaged in planning or facilitating the unauthorised sit-in.