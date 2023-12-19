NUM engaging with Impala Platinum amid Rustenburg mine sit-in

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) says that it is currently locked in negotiations with management of the Impala Bafokeng Platinum Mine in Rustenburg in the North West. This in an attempt to resolve the workers’ strike and issues related to it.

Yesterday, disgruntled miners embarked on a sit-in underground, bringing operations at the mine to a standstill.

The more than 2 000 workers are frustrated over issues including employee share schemes and pension funds after Impala bought the mine.

NUM regional chairperson Geoffrey Moatshe says, “Our main focus is to get workers out as a matter of urgency because of health and safety issues. But I can tell you that we have deployed two teams of our regional leadership to go underground, based on the engagements we have been having with management to try and get them to resurface. So I am going back into a meeting to get the latest developments. But what I can tell you is that workers are still underground, that number of over 2 000…and I cannot report on a small number of workers that allegedly resurfaced because it does not make such a big impact.”

Mine management is yet to confirm reports that some workers have re-surfaced.

Meanwhile, management has warned those who have participated in the protest action that they could face criminal charges.

One of the mineworkers, Victor Raseebitse, says workers will not resurface until their demands are met.

“People that are underground, they are not going to come out until their voices are heard. So we are here waiting for the feedback and whatever is going to happen so that they can come out from underground in a safe manner…and being here supporting them, the messages are going underground. They got the messages clear that we are here supporting them; as we are comrades we are with them.”

