Impala Platinum ‘closely monitoring’ Rustenburg underground sit-in

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited says it is closely monitoring an unprotected protest at its Bafokeng operations in Rustenburg in the North West.

More than 2 000 workers have embarked on a sit-in underground.

Their concerns include what they allege to be management’s mishandling of the employee share schemes and pension funds after Impala bought the mine.

Management has warned that any employee who will participate in the protest action could face criminal charges.

In a statement, mine management says they have proactively suspended mining operations at the two shafts where protests are taking place and recalled all other employees from the underground working areas.

Impala Bafokeng says that they have notified the relevant authorities and mobilised emergency measures to safeguard the health and safety of striking workers.

It says that the health, safety and security of their employees remains their foremost priority and they are urging employees to avoid involvement in this illegal action.

