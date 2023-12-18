Platinum Mine threatens legal action against unsanctioned sit-in

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Impala Bafokeng Platinum Mine has issued a warning of legal consequences against employees involved in an unauthorised underground sit-in.

The mine management’s declaration comes in response to a reported workers’ protest addressing various concerns, including alleged unfair distribution of shares among the workforce.

Some protesting employees claim to have faced suspension as a result of voicing their grievances.

The mine, through a memorandum disseminated to all employees and obtained by SABC News, asserts that the unsanctioned underground sit-in not only violates Impala Bafokeng’s Code but is also linked with criminal activities.

According to the memo, the mine management vows to pursue legal action and criminal charges against employees engaged in planning or facilitating the unauthorised sit-in.

The charges mentioned include kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, hostage taking, sexual harassment exposure, threatening behavior, harassment, and victimisation.

Families overwhelmed by emotions at memorial service for 13 Impala Platinum mineworkers

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>