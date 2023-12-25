NUM pleads with Impala Platinum not to dismiss workers after strike

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has pleaded with Impala Platinum, not to dismiss workers at the Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum Mine, in Rusternburg – who went on a wildcat strike last Wednesday.

The more than 2000 workers embarked on the strike to demand immediate payment of pension funds – after the mine’s recent change of ownership. They were also protesting against tax deductions on bonus payments.

Impala Bafokeng Platinum mineworkers reportedly staging underground sit-in 18 DECEMBER 2023:

The NUMs deputy General Secretary Mpho Phakedi, said it was all a misunderstanding.

“These poor mineworkers have been misled by certain individuals, so it is our view that the mine should take that into consideration. But of course we’re not saying that they should not do what is necessary. But we’re saying in whatever they are doing, they should not dismiss the workers. For the fact that they’ll be demanding their retirement fund while they’re still working- we think that they’ve been misled, and it’s just a question of misunderstanding, or lack of understanding.”