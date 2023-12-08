Numsa probing if any members are being held involuntarily at Bakubung

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says it is still trying to verify if any of its members are being held against their will at the Bakubung Platinum Mine in the North West.

More than 200 mineworkers have been staging a sit-in underground since Wednesday morning.

Numsa says that since the sit-in began, it has not been in contact with any of its members.

About 24 of the workers have since resurfaced because some have chronic conditions.

Workers are demanding a salary increase and an end to the planned retrenchment of 500 employees.

Numsa representative Enoch Manyoni says they have submitted a list of their members’ names to mine management.

“We are very disturbed because we have more than 100 members that are working for the same company and majority here is NUM [National Union of Mineworkers] who is having more than 700 workers. So, our concern is that we are not sure…we do not have information whether our members being underground at their own will or if are forced into participating in support of the strike.”

VIDEO | 24 Bakubung Platinum Mine workers resurface as sit-in continues: