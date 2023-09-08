The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) has taken legal action by opening a criminal case against Julius Malema, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), on charges related to animal cruelty.

This move comes following widespread public outrage after a video of Malema slaughtering a cow went viral on various social media platforms. The incident occurred as part of the EFF’s 10th-anniversary celebrations in July 2023.

The NSPCA, an organisation dedicated to safeguarding animal welfare, received numerous complaints from concerned citizens who had viewed the video. Senior inspector Nazareth Appalsamy of the NSPCA confirmed that Malema has allegedly violated the Animal Protection Act.

Appalsamy outlined the charges, stating, “A case has been officially filed against Mr. Malema, with charges relating to violations of the Animal Protection Act. There are four counts of alleged animal cruelty under this Act. The first charge falls under Section 21(a), which pertains to causing torture or unnecessary suffering to an animal. The subsequent charge falls under Section 21(f), as it is alleged that equipment was used that inflicted unnecessary suffering on the animal.”

South African Constitution Protects Religious Freedom and Cultural Practices

Section 15 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa Act, within the Bill of Rights, guarantees every individual the right to freedom of religion and belief. Additionally, Section 31(1) of the Constitution safeguards the right for people to partake in and enjoy their culture, which encompasses cultural practices such as ritual animal slaughter as a deeply held belief.