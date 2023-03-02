The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says they will look into other ways to sell Tsotsi actress Terry Pheto’s Bryanston house in Johannesburg after it failed to sell on auction today.

The house was allegedly built with funds linked to siphoning of the National Lottery Commission grant funding. The three-bedroom house, complete with two bathrooms, an open-plan dining area as well as a rooftop garden and entertainment area, failed to sell, even after 28 people registered for the online auction.

The auction follows a preservation order granted by the High Court in Pretoria, to the Asset Forfeiture Unit and the Special Investigating Unit in November.

Kaizer Kganyago is the spokesperson for the Special Investigating Unit, “There were no takers unfortunately, there were people who registered, about 28- people, but none of them put an offer on it, which is a very strange thing. The house is still available. What’s going to happen now, they will find other ways of dealing with the sale. All that we want is the money back, so that we can take that money back to the lottery, so that it is used for what it was intended for.”

SIU’s Kaizer Kanyago on unit’s investigations: