The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says the Bryanston house of Tsotsi movie star Moitheri Pheto which was built with funds linked to siphoning of the National Lottery Commission (NLC) grant funding will be auctioned on Thursday.

In November 2022, Pheto was linked to property fraud by the SIU.

The Special Investigating Unit obtained a High Court preservation order to freeze nine luxury properties in Gauteng and two Ocean Basket franchises.

This follows allegations of maladministration and corruption which the SIU is probing.

“The auction follows a preservation order granted by the High Court of South Africa, Gauteng Division, Pretoria, to the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on 4 November 2022 to freeze Pheto’s Bryanston home,” says the SIU.

Former Chief Financial Officer Philemon Letwaba, Chief Executive Officer Lesley Ramulifho, and the attorney for the commission are facing fraud and corruption charges.

“The SIU investigations have found that the money used for the purchase of the land and construction of the home came from non-profit organisations that received NLC funding meant for the roll-out of a public campaign and culturally sensitive medical intervention projects aimed at achieving traditional circumcision practice.”

After the preservation order was granted, Pheto’s legal representatives contacted the SIU and the AFU indicating that they will not contest the preservation order granted by the High Court.

Pheto has previously denied any fraudulent involvement with the lotteries commission.

SA actress, Terry Pheto implicated in Lottery corruption: