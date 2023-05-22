Head of Special Investigating Unit (SIU) Advocate Andy Mothibi says more assets linked to fraud at National Lotteries Commission (NLC), will be frozen.

In January, the SIU and the NPA’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) obtained a preservation order to freeze properties worth millions of rands linked to their ongoing probe into fraud at the NLC.

It was found that some non-profit organisations linked to musician Arthur Mafokate and actress Terry Pheto used funding meant to uplift poor communities to buy luxury properties.

Advocate Mothibi told the SABC that more is still to come.

“From the evidence that the team has shown me, there’s a number of assets that we are looking at. Based on the evidence that we’ve adduced and pointing to certain individuals, we don’t want the individuals to dissipate the assets. So that ultimately when we want to recover, we come back with what is called a hollow judgment and we can’t recover anything. So that is why we are acting quickly to freeze those assets so that we are able to return what is due to the National Lotteries Commission.”

