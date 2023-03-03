The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says it has not yet received any offers for the actress Terry Pheto’s luxury house in Johannesburg.

The property which is situated in Bryanston, was due to be auctioned on Thursday.

It is reported to be worth about R5-million.

The opening bid was listed as R4-million but no offers were made.

It was reduced to R2.5-million and there were still no offers.

Pheto is accused of diverting funds looted from the troubled National Lottery Commission (NLC) to get the house.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says they want to recoup funds that were obtained fraudulently.

“There were no takers. We had about 28 people who registered but none of them put a solid bid and therefore the house was not sold. What will then happen is that we will get a report from the auctioneers who are helping with this and therefore we will decide. Maybe it will go into an open market without going through an auction.”

“But at the end, all that we want is to get that money back, so that it can be taken back for the courses it was supposed to be used for. Obviously she would know what happened. Because how else would she explain that to the lawyers to say, there’s money coming if she did not know where the money was coming from?”

