No criminal element is being linked to an underground gas explosion in downtown Johannesburg. That’s according to Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela.

Mawela says any possible criminal investigation into the explosion will be guided by the findings of the multi-disciplinary Task Team.

The Labour Department is spearheading the investigation. The exact cause and source of the explosion are still being investigated.

Numerous buildings and more than 30 vehicles, mostly taxis, have been damaged.

Mawela says police don’t suspect any criminality in connection with the explosion.

One person was killed and about 50 injured in the blast on Wednesday. Several people are still being treated in hospital.

Joburg CBD Explosion | Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi gives an update on the Joburg CBD explosion