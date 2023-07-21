The explosion on Lillian Ngoyi Street has seriously disrupted business operations in Johannesburg CBD. As a result of the explosion, several establishments and street vendors in the area were forced to close in order to allow investigations into the incident.

The government’s decision to close shops has sparked outrage among businesses and street vendors in the area, who are frustrated as the closure is impeding their livelihoods.

One shop owner expressed concern over the financial losses incurred due to a previous 7-day water cut and now the disaster, leaving perishable goods worth over a million rand at risk of spoilage.

Business activity severely impacted in Johannesburg CBD due to the blast:

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi confirmed that the cause of the explosion has not been fully established yet, but the Department of Labour has received a preliminary report. Investigations are focusing on three main holes that may have played a role in the explosion.

As a consequence, several streets in the Johannesburg CBD remain closed, and many commuters are also unable to access their taxi ranks.

The situation continues to be dire, and affected businesses are grappling with uncertainty as they await further updates on the situation and potential measures to resume operations.

Update on the situation in Joburg CBD on Friday:

