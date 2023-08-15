The state is expected to call new witnesses when the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday morning.

Five men are on trial for the murder of the soccer star.

Meyiwa was shot and killed while at singer Kelly Khumalo’s mother’s home in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg in October 2014.

On Monday, two police officers who arrested one of the accused in 2015, were called to testify.

During the defence lawyer Charles Mnisi’s cross-examination, police officer Mandla Masondo said the gun found in Mthobisi Mncube’s house in 2015, was not linked to the Meyiwa case.

Advocate Mnisi: “Did this firearm found in possession of the accused person have anything to do with this Vosloorus case?”

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng: “You want him to answer that question?”

Advocate Mnisi: “Yes.”

Masondo: “Ahh my Lord, there was nothing detected on the firearm that was recovered on this case.”

State witness Masondo details his investigation on accused no 3, Mncube: