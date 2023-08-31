Police Minister Bheki Cele says the state of the forensic laboratory that will be opened in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, on Thursday, will alleviate backlog for the SAPS investigations.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to officially open the state of the art laboratory.

The extended laboratory is expected to speed up backlog in DNA analysis and improve turn around time, in cases that include rape, or gender-based violence.

Cele was addressing the media, and explained the two part visit that the president will be conducting in Gqeberha.

“We are waiting for the President to officially open this laboratory, he will talk more about it. I am told that it is a laboratory which is in the high kind of level, state of the art laboratory that will help us to alleviate backlog, we never again go back to what has been known as a back log of DNA in the country and after that he will move to the stadium to address women in uniform.”

