The Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen says a recent visit to the province’s Police Forensic Science Laboratory shows that the reduction in the DNA backlog is making steady progress.

The current backlog is at more than 15 000 200 cases. Just over a year ago it was over 80 000 cases.

Allen says the more the laboratory is able to address their backlog, the quicker perpetrators who are standing trial can be held accountable for their crimes.

“With SAPS moving a step closer to eliminating the backlog, it means that the possible secondary trauma experienced by the victims, in the judicial process, who might be waiting for an extended period for their matter to be finalised, is reduced. As much as the progress is promising, the continued backlog remains deeply concerning. The Forensic Science Laboratory should have all the required resources, equipment and relevant material so that this backlog can be eradicated by the end of this year.

