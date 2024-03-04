Ndimande brothers in AKA, Tibz murder yet to be extradited

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The lawyer for brothers Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande, who were arrested in Eswatini for the murder of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tebello Motsoane, says they are yet to receive a comprehensive application for an extradition process.

Sivesonke Ngwenya says they can only proceed with the extradition hearing once they receive a full application.

The two accused are expected to appear in the Manzini Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.

The Ndimande brothers were apprehended in Mbabane two weeks ago in connection with four cases of murder and attempted murder.

Allegedly involved in the killing of AKA and Tebello in February 2023, they are also linked to two more murders in Durban, occurring between February and March.

Having made their initial court appearance last Monday, the Ndimande brothers are set to return to court tomorrow, marking a potential initiation of the extradition processes.

