INFOGRAPHIC| Tracing the suspects’ alleged movements to target AKA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In a shocking revelation, the South African Police Service has uncovered chilling details surrounding the murder of renowned South African musician AKA, and his longtime friend and former manager, Tebello Motsoane known as Tibz. According to authorities, the suspects meticulously followed AKA from the airport upon his arrival in Durban, tracking his movements until they ultimately carried out the heinous crime at the WISH restaurant.

The investigation has revealed that the suspects coordinated their actions with precision, tailing AKA’s every move until they seized the opportunity to attack him and Tibz at the restaurant. The motive behind the targeted attack is still under investigation, leaving many to speculate about the possible reasons behind such a tragic event.

This morning, five men appeared in the Durban Magistrates’ Court in connection with the murder of the two victims, along with other charges.

The men, identified as Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi (30), Lindani Zenzele Ndimande (35), Siyanda Eddie Myeza (21), Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni (36), and Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande (29), faced charges including conspiracy to commit murder, murder of Forbes, murder of Motsoane, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and five counts of attempted murder.

Below is an infographic detailing the routes taken by the suspects to follow AKA:

<br />

THE DAY OF AKA AND TIBZ MURDER by SABC Digital News