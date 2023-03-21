The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) says it is satisfied with the manner in which the integrated law enforcement deployments have exercised their authority in ensuring law and order during Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) shutdown protests across the country.

It attributed the successes to the maximum mobilisation of resources that heighten police visibility in areas where protests took place. This resulted in preventing acts of lawlessness and criminality.

Thousands of EFF supporters participated in protest marches across the country calling for an end to the rolling power blackouts as well as for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola says their efforts led to a number of arrests.

“There were some protesters that transgressed the law. The law enforcement made the arrests. And to this effect, 550 protestors were arrested across South Africa for amongst others public violence, intimidation, damage to critical infrastructure, theft and attempted looting. And Gauteng recorded the highest number of arrests with 149, the Northern Cape recorded the second highest number with 95 arrests, the Eastern Cape also saw 80 protestors arrested, followed by Free State with 64 arrests.”

VIDEO | Overview of the first 48 hours of law enforcement deployments:

