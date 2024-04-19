IEC appealing Zuma judgment is personal: Malema

Reading Time: 3 minutes

EFF leader Julius Malema says his party has one 110 percent confidence in the IEC but laments the mistakes he says it is making given its long experience.

Malema was addressing the media in Sandton on various issues related to the May 29th polls.

Malema made particular reference to the Electoral Commission taking the Electoral Court’s decision to reverse the decision to bar MK Party’s Jacob Zuma from contesting the elections to the Constitutional Court for review.

“We don’t see why the IEC is appealing the Zuma judgment, it’s really very, very personal and by doing that they are keeping President Zuma in the news by doing that they are making President Zuma gather rallies outside the courts, so the court appearances are being organised by the IEC.”

Remember, we have got 110% on the IEC; BUT THEY ARE MAKING SO MANY STUPID MISTAKES IN A YEAR WHERE THE ELECTION IS HIGHLY CONTESTED…

Meanwhile, Malema says the party is open to talking to all parties with regards to forming coalitions after the May elections.

We can still have NALEDI PANDOR under the EFF Government, AS A MINISTER OF INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS; BECAUSE SHE IS GOOD AT WHAT SHE IS DOING!

Malema says that in forming governance partnerships with other parties the EFF demands are simple and have remained unchanged over successive elections.

“We are not far from a lot of parties about what needs to happen, I mean ATM, AZAPO, PAC, MK including the ANC by the way on the land question, we are not far apart, we had actually had an agreement with the ANC that we would expropriate land without compensation and they developed a cold feet that we are going to nationalise the Reserve Bank, that we are going to establish a state bank. These two we followed up when we went to Parliament and nationalisation of mines and one of the simplest demands we made, was remove die stem from the national anthem.”

We don't have a problem with a Coalition government. We think it is the most workable solution to Political arrogancy and sins of the…