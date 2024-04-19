EFF open to coalition with all parties post-May election: Malema

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says the party is open to talking to all parties with regards to forming coalitions after the May elections.

Malema was engaging journalists at a brunch in Sandton on Friday on issues affecting the party and the upcoming polls in general.

He says that in forming governance partnerships with other parties the EFF’s demands are simple and have remained unchanged over successive elections.

Malema says, “We are not far from a lot of parties about what needs to happen I mean ATM, AZAPO, PAC, MK including the ANC by the way on the land question.”

“We are not far apart we had actually had an agreement with the ANC that we would expropriate land without compensation and they developed a cold feet that we are going to nationalise the Reserve Bank, that we are going to establish a state bank. These two we followed up when we went to Parliament and nationalisation of mines and one of the simplest demands we made was removed die stem from the national anthem,” he adds.

VIDEO: EFF leader Julius Malema briefs media on campaign issues:

