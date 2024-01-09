N Cape man accused of killing ex-wife abandons bail application

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A 47-year-old man accused of fatally shooting his former wife in Kimberley in the Northern Cape will remain in custody until his next court appearance.

The suspect allegedly shot his former wife twice in front of her nine-year-old daughter in their home last year.

The accused appeared briefly in the Kimberley Magistrates Court and is expected back in court next month.

The woman’s sister says it has been a difficult time for the family and they want justice to prevail.

“The kids are not coping, we are not coping, we are still very devastated. It’s still going to take time for us to get back to normal.”

She adds: “If the justice system can just ensure that he stays behind bars for life. It’s not gonna bring back my sister but he needs to get the punishment that he deserves for the life that he has taken”