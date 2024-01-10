Man accused of raping Sangoma to continue with bail application

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The bail application of a man accused of raping a 26-year-old Sangoma is expected to continue today in the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court in the Northern Cape. The man allegedly raped the traditional healer last year while she was at his house to perform a ritual.

The case is expected to resume with more cross examination of the investigating officer.

The bail application of the accused had to be postponed previously – following new evidence that emerged in court.

The court heard that, contrary to the police stating that the complainant and the accused spoke only once before the alleged rape, the two had had a few conversations.

Meanwhile, traditional healers supporting the rape survivor maintain that the rape-accused should not be granted bail.

