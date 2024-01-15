Agnes Setshwantsho bail application resumes

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The bail application of the woman accused of murdering her family members for insurance benefit is expected to continue in the Molopo Magistrates’ Court in Mahikeng in the North West.

Agnes Setshwantsho was arrested in November last year for allegedly killing her niece, Bonolo Modisaemang, in order to claim insurance.

Setshwantsho’s legal representative argued on Friday that investigating officer, Keshi Mabunda, had also failed to prove that his client was a flight risk.

Setshwantsho is facing two counts of fraud, murder and defeating the ends of justice.

The state will present arguments on why the accused should not be granted bail.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) provincial spokesperson, Henry Mamothame says, “There was new information that was contained in that affidavit. Procedurally, the attorney should have based that on the evidence that was given by the witnesses. If there is information that they needed to query which was not in their affidavit, they would have applied to submit a supplementary affidavit to respond to the new information that was given by the witnesses. They made the submission before this court on new evidence that we did not prepare for. We had prepared based on the initial affidavit that they submitted for them to be granted bail.”

-Report by Tsholofelo Mogami